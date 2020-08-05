Victoria’s Secret Fifth Hawaii Store Opens at Windward Mall

By Adriana Pop

Honolulu–The newest Victoria’s Secret and Pink store opened at Windward Mall in Kaneohe on May 27.

Victoria’s Secret at Windward Mall

Owned by Ohio-based L Brands, the two sister brands moved into 7,865 square feet previously occupied by Journeys, Local Motion and Jeans Warehouse, which have relocated within the Kamehameha Schools-owned shopping center. L Brands also owns the Bath & Body Works store that opened at Windward Mall in October last year.

First announced by the Pacific Business News last summer, the store marks Victoria’s Secret’s fifth Hawaii location. The brand’s other stores in the Aloha State are located at Ala Moana Center, Pearlridge Center, on Kalakaua Avenue in Waikiki, as well as at the Queen Kaahumanu Center on Maui, the first Neighbor Island location for the popular women’s lingerie retailer.

Windward Mall is currently undergoing a renovation project that includes upgrades as well as expansions for some of its tenants. Plans call for a new indoor children’s play area, new storefronts in the lower level Macy’s wing and an expansion of the Colorado-based Sports Authority retail space which is scheduled for completion this fall.

Meanwhile, in Denver, Victoria’s Secret is planning the opening of a new, 7,100-square-foot space at Denver Pavilions later this month.

Image courtesy of Windward Mall