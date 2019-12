Several other professionals at the real estate trade conference and fair in Munich shared ideas and industry trends. Read our 2019 roundup .

UBS Asset Management Head of Business Development Europe Eoin Bastible talks about the most attractive markets for investors in Europe and shares his expectations for 2020.

We use cookies to make interactions with our websites and services easy and meaningful and to better understand how they are used. By continuing to browse this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Ok