Virginia Office Building Changes Ownership

Bridgeway Technology Center I. Image courtesy of Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer’s Capital Markets Group has brokered the sale of Bridgeway Technology Center I, a 123,407-square-foot office building in Suffolk, Va. The single-story asset changed hands for $8.5 million.

The office building is located at 7025 Harbour View Blvd. and it came online in 2001, according to Yardi Matrix data. The property is within Bridgeway Commerce Park, a 400-acre master-planned project in the Harbour View submarket of Suffolk.

Bridgeway Technology Center I provides convenient access to Interstate 664 and was 69 percent leased at the time of the transaction, according to Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer information. Tenants include the U.S. Army, Maryview Medical Center, Liberty Baptist Church and Western Tidewater Community Services Board. Additionally, the property is close to tenants such as the U.S. Department of Defense, General Dynamics, Northrup Grumman and Lockheed Martin.

The Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer team included Eric Robison, Rob Wright and Christine Kaempfe. The deal comes soon after Cushman & Wakefield closed on the $32 million sale of a shopping center in Lawnside, N.J.