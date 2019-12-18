Virtua Partners JV Reopens Houston Hotel

Springhill Suites by Marriott. Image courtesy of Virtua Partners

Virtua Partners and Hotel Equities have announced the reopening of Springhill Suites by Marriott, a 199-key hotel in Houston. The latter serves as manager for the property. The renovations included upgrades to the interior design and the suites.

Situated at 1400 Old Spanish Trail, the hotel is roughly 2 miles from the Texas Medical Center and NRG Stadium, 3 miles from Houston Zoo and Houston Museum District, while downtown Houston is 10 miles south. Located next to a dense residential area, the asset is close to retail or entertainment options such as The Woodlands Mall or Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion. The 14-floor property includes amenities such as a fitness center, outdoor pool and two meeting rooms, each totaling 2,112 square feet.

Springhill Suites by Marriott is one of five other assets operated through the partnership between Virtua Partners and Hotel Equities. Last year, Hotel Equities received more than $500 million from Virtua in order to grow its U.S. and Canadian portfolio.