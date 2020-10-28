Volkswagen Signs 200 KSF Lease for North American HQ

Reston Town Center. Image via Google Street View

Volkswagen Group of America has signed a 20-year, 196,000-square-foot lease at the next phase of Reston Town Center in Reston, Va. The company will serve as anchor-tenant at Boston Properties’ 1.1 million-square-foot office addition to the mixed-use urban center. JLL facilitated the deal on behalf of the tenant.

The two-tower project, formerly known as Reston Gateway and informally referred to as Reston Next, is now 85 percent preleased. The latest expansion—built in two phases—will add some 4.4 million square feet to the mixed-use development, including more than 6 acres of public open space, a hotel, residential buildings and retail space. The project is near the Reston Town Center Station on Metro’s Silver Line extension.

Located 6 miles east of Washington Dulles International Airport and 21 miles west of Washington, D.C., Reston Town Center is currently home to some 3 million square feet of office space, more than 50 retailers, 30 restaurants and 2,000 residential units.