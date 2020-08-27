WAC Debuts High-Tech Modular Lighting System

STRUT system. Image courtesy of WAC Lighting

WAC Lighting has introduced the STRUT System of Architectural Solutions, a modular LED lighting, power and control system that can be rapidly configured for commercial uses including office, retail and restaurant as well as residential spaces. The product allows the user to configure standard components for customized 48V DC illumination.

STRUT offers direct and indirect illumination, accent lighting, downlighting, wall wash and smart pendants for a personalized experience. The magnetic infrastructure allows the lighting elements to be slid and adjusted on-site. The system features a CPU that can accommodate voltage input ranges of 120-277V AC and is available in wattages up to 600W. Lighting elements are designed for fine-tuned performance and use proprietary technology to intelligently correct for voltage drops or minimum load.

Ideal for open office and community spaces, the product integrates vacancy/photo sensors to curb energy consumption by making the most of daylight. At night, the Silo Pendant rotates for individualized task lighting. Other options include Architectural Channels, a low-profile solution that can be suspended, surface mounted or recessed; Suspended Channels for high ceilings; Surface Mounted Channels for lower ceilings; and Recessed Trimless Channels that are installed flush with the drywall for a seamless look.