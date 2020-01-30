Walker & Dunlop Acquires AKS Capital Partners
- Jan 30, 2020
Walker & Dunlop is raising its profile in the nation’s most active office market by snapping up New York City-based capital markets advisory shop AKS Capital Partners.
Through the deal, the Bethesda, Md.-based finance heavyweight has acquired a 15-person team led by Partners Aaron Appel, Keith Kurland, Jonathan Schwartz and Adam Schwartz. They will join Walker & Dunlop as senior managing directors and co-heads of the New York Capital Markets Practice.
Founded last summer, AKS comprises professionals with a $50 billion track record of originations for commercial real estate owner-operators, chiefly institutional clients. Walker & Dunlop’s newly acquired team will source and structure financing for all commercial real estate asset classes nationwide.
The acquisition will augment Walker & Dunlop’s client base while ramping up the company’s presence in New York City and strengthening its debt brokerage capabilities beyond multifamily assets, according to a statement. New York Stock Exchange-listed Walker & Dunlop has a nationwide headcount of more than 800 professionals across 39 offices.
Big financing deals
Highlights of AKS’s Manhattan activities include a $749 million refinancing package for a revamp of 355 Madison Ave. and an $807 million debt refinancing for the Crown Building, a mixed-use property at 57th St. and Fifth Ave. Founding team members Appel, Kurland, Schwartz and Schwartz previously worked at JLL, where they were annually named the highest-producing debt and equity advisers.
In one of their last deals at JLL, Appel, Kurland and Jonathan Schwartz in April 2019 helped secure a $664 million construction loan for 9 DeKalb Ave., a supertall luxury and affordable residential tower in downtown Brooklyn.