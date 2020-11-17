Walker & Dunlop Inks 59 KSF Lease at Metro DC Tower

The Wilson. Rendering courtesy of Carr Properties

Walker & Dunlop has signed a 59,000-square-foot lease at The Wilson, a 362,643-square-foot office tower Carr Properties is developing in Bethesda, Md., bringing the project to full occupancy. The firm will relocate its headquarters from 7501 Wisconsin Ave. to floors 12 through 14 of the new development, which is slated for a 2021 delivery. CBRE assisted the tenant in the lease, while the landlord had both Transwestern and in-house representation.

READ ALSO: Clarion Partners Sells DC Office Asset for $90M

The 23-story office building is rising at 7272 Wisconsin Ave., within a 940,000-square-foot mixed-use development that also includes The Elm, a two-tower, 456-unit residential component. The developer broke ground on the project in August 2018, financing the construction with a $300 million loan from Bank of America, according to Yardi Matrix data.

Designed by Shalom Baranes Architects to achieve LEED Gold certification, The Wilson features 12,000 square feet of retail, an outdoor plaza and entrances to the Purple Line Metro, Red Line Metro and Capital Crescent Trail. The building features floorplans ranging from 19,609 to 20,229 square feet. Amenities include a fitness center, rooftop penthouse and below-grade bike room, as well as outdoor terraces.

Big names on the roster

Walker & Dunlop will join other notable companies on the roster, including FOX 5 DC, ProShares, WeWork and UBS Group. WeWork became a tenant last August and the lease remains operational, although the coworking company closed three other metro Washington, D.C., locations in October.

Situated on nearly 2 acres, about 7 miles northwest of downtown Washington, D.C., the property is one block from Elm Street Park. The surrounding area has numerous dining and shopping options, including the 300,000-square-foot Bethesda Row.

CBRE Vice Chariman Lou Christopher, together with Senior Vice Presidents Brad Wilner and Charlie Carroccio, represented Walker & Dunlop. Transwestern Executive Co-Directors Phillip McCarthy, Keith Foery and Senior Vice President Erin Kurucza assisted Carr Properties, which also had in-house representation led by Senior Vice President Jackson Prentice and Vice President Kaitlyn Rausse. Transwestern landed the leasing assignment in 2017.