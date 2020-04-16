Ware Malcomb Expands Houston Leadership

Heather Griffin and Chris Royster. Images courtesy of Ware Malcomb

Ware Malcomb has expanded its Houston leadership team. Chris Royster is joining as regional manager, while Heather Griffin has been promoted to director of interior architecture and design.

Royster has more than 20 years of experience in architecture and has worked on office, industrial, hospitality and education projects. The newly appointed director holds a bachelor’s degree in architecture from the University of Houston. He is also the president of the American Institute of Architects, Houston chapter, for 2020.

Griffin has more than 15 years of architecture experience and her expertise is in commercial and corporate interior design. She works at Ware Malcomb since 2018. Griffin holds two bachelor’s degrees from Texas Tech University, one in studio arts and the other in interior design. She is an active member of the International Interior Design Association, Commercial Real Estate Women – Houston and CoreNet Global.

