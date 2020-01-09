Watt Cos. Names New CEO

Nadine Watt, CEO, Watt Cos. Image courtesy of Watt Cos.

Watt Cos. has appointed Nadine Watt as the firm’s new CEO. In her new role, she will oversee a billion-dollar portfolio of diversified properties.

Watt has been with the firm for 20 years and has served as president since 2011. Throughout her tenure, she has played an important role in launching the company’s acquisition arm, Watt Investment Partners. The division has invested $60 million into a variety of property types across the western U.S.

She serves on the boards of the University of Southern California and the Sol Price School of Public Policy. Watt also sits on the executive committee of the Lusk Center for Real Estate and the board of USC Associates. In 2015, Watt was installed as the first-ever female chair of the Los Angeles Business Council.

Scott Watt, the former CEO and Watt’s father, has stepped down after serving in the role for a decade. He will continue to serve as chairman. In 2016, the company named Brian Burdzinski as CFO.