Welcome Home Center Open in Wortham Oaks by Lennar San Antonio

By Anca Gagiuc, Associate Editor

A new Welcome Home Center is open in North Central San Antonio, at 22307 Akin Doe. Lennar, one of the nation’s leading homebuilders, introduced the Oak Knoll Collection in Wortham Oaks.

The Oak Knoll Collection offers five floor plans ranging from 1,580 to 2,743 square feet. Pricing starts at $199,400 and goes up to $257,400. The more spacious alternative is featured at the Welcome Home Center and includes four bedrooms, with the master bedroom on the ground level, 2.5 baths, two stories, a two-car garage and a study and game room.

“Wortham Oaks is a wonderful master-planned community on San Antonio’s Northside that’s still at a more affordable price,” Tony Cerna III, director of sales and marketing for Lennar San Antonio, said in a news release. “The Oak Knoll Collection features one- and two-story plans designed with families in mind.”

The amenities for this gated community include a swimming pool, a pavilion and trails among native Live Oak trees. The community includes plans for a future Judson ISD elementary school. Lennar is known to offer luxurious touches as standard in its Everything Included communities, as well as GE Energy Star appliance packages, 9-foot and 10-foot ceilings per plan, covered patios, two-inch faux wood blinds, energy efficiency features and more.

“This excellent Northside location gives residents easy access to Highway 281, Loop 1604 and IH-35,” Cerna continued. “Whether you work downtown or at nearby military bases, Wortham Oaks is centrally located on the north side of the city, with lots of shopping, entertainment and dining options nearby.”

Photo courtesy of Lennar.