West Coast Self-Storage Expands Seattle Portfolio

West Coast Self-Storage Fircrest. Image courtesy of West Coast Self-Storage

Northwest Building LLC has opened West Coast Self-Storage Fircrest, a facility with 68,450 square feet of rentable space in Tacoma, Wash. The company has chosen West Coast Self-Storage to oversee management operations for the property.

The developer acquired the 4-acre site at 3001 S. Mullen St. for $1 million from Touchstone in 2018, public records show. Deacon Construction served as the general contractor for the Jackson|Main-designed project.

The three-story building provides 738 units, divided between climate-controlled, indoor and drive-up access units. The indoor units range between 25 and 200 square feet, while the drive-up access units are 300 square feet and fitted with individual alarms. All units have high ceilings to make space for larger items. The facility has security cameras, a retail store with moving supplies and a covered loading area.

The property is close to a Home Depot store and 36 miles south of downtown Seattle. Additionally, there are at least 18 other self storage facilities within a 3-mile radius, according to Yardi Matrix data.

In February, Talonvest secured a $13.8 million CMBS loan for a 64,689-square-foot self storage property managed by West Coast Self-Storage. Wilmington Trust provided a 10-year mortgage with full-term interest-only payments.