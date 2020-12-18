West Coast Self-Storage Opens New Tacoma Facility
Dec 18, 2020
West Coast Self-Storage has opened Summit Heated Self Storage, an 843-unit facility in Tacoma, Wash. The development team included architecture firm Site + Plan + Mix and JPR Construction.
Summit Heated Self Storage totals 105,349 square feet of rentable storage space. The facility includes indoor units and outdoor access units. The indoor units range from 5 x 5 to 10 x 30, while the outdoor ones range from 10 x 10 to 12 x 30. The new facility also has 79 RV storage spaces ranging from 12 x 24 to 12 x 50.
The property includes several security features, such as 24-hour recorded video surveillance with 36 cameras, pin-code keypads and gated entry. The building also has aisles for easy truck access, an unloading area and a retail store. West Coast Self-Storage plans to implement U-Haul rental services at the property.
Located at 5104 104th St. E., in the Summit region of Tacoma, the facility is just off State Route 512 and 9 miles from downtown Tacoma.
In August, West Coast Self-Storage started managing a facility with 68,450 square feet of rentable space in the same metro. That property is 36 miles south of downtown Seattle.