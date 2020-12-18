West Coast Self-Storage Opens New Tacoma Facility

Image via Pixabay.com

West Coast Self-Storage has opened Summit Heated Self Storage, an 843-unit facility in Tacoma, Wash. The development team included architecture firm Site + Plan + Mix and JPR Construction.

Summit Heated Self Storage totals 105,349 square feet of rentable storage space. The facility includes indoor units and outdoor access units. The indoor units range from 5 x 5 to 10 x 30, while the outdoor ones range from 10 x 10 to 12 x 30. The new facility also has 79 RV storage spaces ranging from 12 x 24 to 12 x 50.