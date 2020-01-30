Westdale, Ivanhoe Cambridge, Hines Break Ground on Dallas Project

The Stack groundbreaking. Image courtesy of Hines

Westdale Real Estate Investment and Management, Ivanhoe Cambridge and Hines have broken ground on The Stack, a 16-story office building in the Deep Ellum neighborhood of Dallas. The property is scheduled to be completed in spring 2021 and was designed by 5G Studio Collaborative.

Located in the heart of Deep Ellum, The Stack will be surrounded by numerous options for dining. The Dallas Historic District and Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center are within 1 mile of the development.

Plans for the Class A project call for approximately 200,000 square feet of office space and 15,000 square feet of street-front retail space. Common-area amenities are set to include a fitness center, bicycle storage, coffee lounge, concierge package delivery and electric vehicle charging stations. According to Hines, the project will be one of Dallas’ first new buildings to receive WELL certification.

Ivanhoe Cambridge and Hines have partnered in other projects, as well. In downtown Houston, they recently welcomed a new tenant at the Texas Tower development. DLA Piper will relocate to the property in 2022.