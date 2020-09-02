Westmount Realty Buys Nashville-Area Warehouse for $31M

245 Couchville Industrial Blvd. Image courtesy of JLL

Westmount Realty Capital has paid $30.9 million for a 709,652-square-foot warehouse in Mt. Juliet, Tenn. A partnership between Sansone Group and Fortress Investment Group sold the Class A asset after acquiring it in 2019 for $23.6 million from Wells Fargo Bank, Yardi Matrix data shows.

Located at 245 Couchville Industrial Blvd. within Nashville’s primary bulk distribution submarket, the facility is adjacent Interstate 840, some 26 miles from Nashville International Airport and 33 miles from downtown. The building is leased to two tenants: Electrolux North America Inc. occupies 67 percent of the space, with the remainder leased to Superior Third Party Logistics. The property was completed in 2008 on a 44-acre site and includes 36-foot clear heights, 76 trailer parking spaces, a two-level office build-out component, 134 dock-high loading doors and four grade-level doors.

JLL Managing Directors Britton Burdette, Pete Pittroff and Matt Wirth, together with Senior Vice President Jim Rodrigues and Associates Mitchell Townsend and Perry Wolcott, worked on behalf of the seller. In August, Burdette and Wirth were part of the team responsible for the $43.9 million sale of a Bed Bath & Beyond distribution center in Georgia.