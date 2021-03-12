What You Need to Know About Taxation, Valuation in 2021

(From left to right) Asha Shettigar, Yunsoo Kim. Images courtesy of FTI Consulting

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 was the largest overhaul of the U.S. tax code in three decades. The law brought lower corporate tax rates, but the new White House administration’s agenda calls for several changes, including increased rates on large corporations. Plans also include limiting or eliminating some of the incentives currently available to these taxpayers. For example, the potential repeal of like-kind exchanges has generated lots of discussions among private equity managers.

In this episode, Commercial Property Executive Senior Associate Editor Laura Calugar talks to FTI Consulting Senior Director Asha Shettigar about the U.S. tax landscape and how proposed tax policies changes could impact the real estate industry. In the second half of the conversation, FTI Consulting Managing Director Yunsoo Kim touches on how the current economic volatility has affected property values and provides her expectations for 2021.

