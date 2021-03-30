Why Local Law 97 Is So Challenging to Implement

Local Law 97 is in the midst of a lengthy rulemaking process, and there have been a number of recent proposals that could dramatically inform what compliance looks like. So how can the commercial real estate professionals plan to meet their obligations under the law?

Welcome back to “Sustainability Street,” our podcast on the intersection of commercial real estate and the world we live. In this episode, we tackle the major questions facing policymakers and property owners as they prepare to put into practice the most ambitious carbon emissions regulation ever enacted.