Willis Tower to Run on Wind Power

Willis Tower. Image courtesy of EQ Office

The iconic Willis Tower continues to add to its sustainable features even after being awarded the acclaimed LEED Platinum certification. The 110-story property, which is the largest building in the U.S. to have earned this prestigious ranking, will be powered with 100 percent renewable energy through a multi-year partnership with Texas-based Dynergy.

The skyscraper, part of EQ Office—a U.S. office portfolio company owned by Blackstone’s real estate funds—will have electricity sourced from wind parks via renewable energy credits, while keeping costs to tenants consistent. The most recent recertification, which followed a $500 million renovation, upgraded the building’s energy systems, resulting in a 20 percent energy consumption reduction.

The tower is anchored by United Airlines, which last year extended its lease through 2033. Other tenants include Environmental Systems Design, Fidelity Capital Markets and Oracle. Dynergy, a Vistra subsidiary, also provides power to Chicago’s Wrigley Field, home of the Chicago Cubs.