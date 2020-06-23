Woman’s Hospital of Texas Gets New Building

7500 Fannin. Rendering courtesy of Transwestern

Healthpeak Properties Inc. has started construction on 7500 Fannin, a 116,500-square-foot medical office development on the campus of The Woman’s Hospital of Texas in Houston. Upon completion, the building will be the first new medical office on campus in 17 years. Delivery is slated for December 2021.

The five-story, Class A building will come online at 7500 Fannin St. alongside a new parking garage. Featuring 24,000-square-foot floorplans and a parking ratio of five spaces per 1,000 square feet, the development is a part of a larger master-planned expansion that also includes a redesigned hospital entrance.

The property is currently 36 percent preleased, according to Transwestern, which handles leasing services. One of the tenants will be Houston Women’s Care Associates, a practice expanding its on-campus footprint. Transwestern is also in charge of leasing 7400 Fannin, the adjacent building currently 94 percent occupied.

The development site is roughly 7 miles southwest of downtown Houston in an area harboring many hospitals and medical centers including Texas Orthopedic Hospital, Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center and Texas Medical Center. Adjacent to Old Spanish Trail, the hospital campus is easily accessible through public transportation.

In January, Healthpeak Properties broke ground on a 195,000-square-foot lab and office campus in San Diego. The developer plans to complete the $164 million project by the second quarter of 2021.