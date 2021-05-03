Wood Partners Delivers First Units of Luxury $32.7M Alta at Lake Eve

By Georgiana Mihaila, Associate Editor

Wood Partners is making headlines for the second time this month; after having recently broken ground on its 200-unit Rialto apartment complex in southwest Orlando, the company is now announcing the official opening of its newest multifamily community, the $32.7-million Alta at Lake Eve.

Currently, 60 apartment homes are ready for move-in, and the remaining units are available for pre-lease, with the official completion date set for April 2013.

The 264-unit luxury apartment community consists of four four-story mid-rise buildings and a couple of two-story carriage home buildings. Featuring the latest in resort-style amenities, from a private movie theater and state-of-the-art fitness center to high-efficiency washer-dryer units in every residence, Alta at Lake Eve residents will also benefit from a luxurious two-story clubroom that also includes a conference room, executive business center, coffee lounge, reading room, billiards room and game room.

The controlled-access development boasts one of the area’s best locations, at 12515 Lake Square Circle, two miles from Walt Disney World and about five miles from Universal Studio, Sea World and the Orange County Convention Center. Residents are just steps from the I-Ride trolley that facilitates access to the Orlando Premier Outlet Mall, as well as hundreds of restaurants and night spots.

“Location is a major selling point, but this development is unique and has a WOW factor from the moment you walk in the door,” said Joe Garibay, Southeast Regional Property Manager for Wood Residential Services. “Alta at Lake Eve is a very modern mid-rise with wood-plank flooring, espresso cabinets, elevators and high-end outdoor features.”

The 264 units include executive suites; 656-square-foot one-bedroom models; 1,132- to 1,200-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bath models; and 1,476-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bath models. Patios, balconies, sun rooms and garages are also available.

The 9.69-acre community is Wood Partners’ 11th project in Orlando. Since 1998, the company has developed 27 projects with a total valuation of $1.1 billion in Florida. Wood Florida Builders, LLC—Wood Partners’ Florida construction branch—served as builder for the project, while Charlan Brock & Associates was the architect.

Image Courtesy of Wood Partners