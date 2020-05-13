Woodside Health Expands Texas Footprint

Dominion Crossing. Image courtesy of Woodside Health

Woodside Health has purchased Dominion Crossing, a 30,000-square-foot medical office building in San Antonio. According to Yardi Matrix data, Athena Domain sold the Class A property. The deal marks Woodside’s 12th Texas acquisition following the November purchase of an HCA Healthcare-anchored asset in Cypress.

Located at 21727 W. Interstate 10 West, the two-story building came online in 2016 and is within the Dominion Crossing Shopping Center, on a 2.4-acre site. University Health Systems and CHRISTUS Santa Rosa anchor the property.

Dominion Crossing is some 20 miles north of downtown San Antonio, close to The Dominion, Stonewall Ranch and Fair Oaks neighborhoods. The Children’s Hospital of San Antonio and Post Acute Medical Specialty Hospital are both 8 miles south of the property.

According to Woodside Health, the firm’s portfolio includes medical and health-related properties in Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio and Texas. Despite the ongoing crisis, the company is in advanced discussions to close several new investments.