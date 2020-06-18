Worth & Associates Breaks Ground on 135 KSF San Antonio Project

Walker Ranch Business Park. Rendering courtesy of Worth & Associates

Worth & Associates has broken ground on Walker Ranch Business Park, a two-building office and flex office project in San Antonio. The firm is developing the complex with Joeris General Contractors and Chesney Morales Architects. Completion for the 135,000-square-foot development is scheduled for 2021. Worth acquired the site from Coker United Methodist Church.

Building I is slated to have 58,000 square feet, with office suites ranging from 1,500 to 3,500 square feet. Planned amenities include a break room, two conference rooms, outdoor break areas and bike trail. Building II is scheduled to have 78,000 square feet and 26-foot clear height. It will include the possibility to add up to 37,000 square feet of mezzanine space.

The site sits on 10.8 acres at the corner of Wurzbach Parkway and West Avenue. San Antonio International Airport is 3 miles from the development.

In March 2019, Worth broke ground on a medical center, totaling 220,000 square feet, in San Antonio. Completion is scheduled for this summer.