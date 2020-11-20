WS Development Tops Out Amazon Office Project

111 Harbor Way. Image courtesy of WS Development

WS Development and Turner Construction have topped out 111 Harbor Way, a 525,000-square-foot office tower in Boston’s Seaport neighborhood. The property will house Amazon’s new offices. The e-commerce giant signed a lease for 430,000 square feet in the building, which will accommodate as many as 2,000 employees.

The company broke ground on the 17-story office high-rise in May 2019 and expects to finalize construction work in 2021. In June 2019, Citizens Financial Group originated a $435 million construction loan for the project, according to CommercialEdge data.

The new tower occupies a 5-acre site and is a central part of WS Development’s Boston Seaport project, which spans 33 acres and encompasses 20 city blocks. In addition to the office component, the property will also feature 81,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space.

Gensler serves as the architect for the proposed LEED Gold-certified building. The development will include outdoor terraces on alternating floors and an indoor public promenade dubbed Paseo, which will have cafés, shops and an amphitheater. Moreover, the property will feature eight passenger elevators and subterranean parking.

In addition to Amazon’s recent expansions of its logistics portfolio nationwide, the company also signed a 2 million-square-foot office lease in downtown Bellevue, Wash., in September.