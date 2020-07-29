Wyndham Hotel Group and Canalta Extend Partnership for New Ramada Hotels

By Alexandra Pacurar

Ramada in Ottawa, Canada

Canada—Wyndham Hotel Group announced it will expand its existing partnership with Canalta Hotels in order to build 20 Ramada hotels in Eastern Canada over the next 15 years. The properties will be located in Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, and Prince Edward Island.

The move comes after a successful 12-year collaboration between the two companies, which resulted in 39 hotels throughout Western Canada. “Ramada is one of the most recognized hotel brands in the world, and thanks to our continued success in Western Canada we know travelers will welcome the familiar pops-of-red in their favorite cities as we expand eastward. The team at Wyndham Hotel Group champions our success and expansion, so we are confident that growing with them is the right move,” said Cam Christianson, president of Canalta.

The new hotels will grow Ramada’s Canadian footprint by roughly 25 percent. The brand has more than 800 mid- and upper-midscale full-service hotels in 63 countries worldwide. Wyndham Hotel Group is aiming to surpass 550 hotels in Canada in the next few years, as it boasts 46 new projects in various stages of development.

Image courtesy of Ramada