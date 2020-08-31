Yankee Stadium Adds WELL Health-Safety Rating to Safety Accolades

Image via Pixabay

Yankee Stadium is the first sports and entertainment venue in the world to achieve the WELL Health-Safety Rating for facility operations and management. The recognition means that the facility is appropriately prepared to accommodate the reopening when approved by local officials and the Major League Baseball.

The WELL Health-Safety Rating was created by the International WELL Building Institute and launched in June using guidelines provided by the World Health Organization, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, global disease control and prevention centers and emergency management agencies, ASTM International and ASHRAE—recognized standard-setting entities—as well as leading academic and research institutions. The rating, which is evidence-based and third-party verified, is designed to help businesses and building managers and owners to integrate insights and strategies in the fight against COVID-19 and other respiratory infections.

The Yankee Stadium, which opened 11 years ago, is one of the more than 100 organizations, which combined encompass more than 500 facilities that have enrolled in the documentation-based program and which have begun implementing scientific guidance. Specifically, to achieve the rating, the Yankees have implemented features across five categories:

Air and water quality management—includes the assessment of ventilation and fresh air supply through mechanical and natural means and reviewing the inventory of all filters and ultraviolet germicidal irradiation equipment. Yankee Stadium uses high-performance filters and a regular replacement program to ensure removal effectiveness of MERV-13 or greater. The facility also saves more than three million gallons of water each year, which represents a 22 percent reduction from water use prior to 2009

Cleaning and sanitization procedures—besides ensuring proper handwashing and surface contact by staff, it includes improving cleaning practices and the frequency, as well as selecting cleaning products that disinfect without harmful ingredients

Emergency preparedness programs

Health service resources—includes screening services, mental health services, seasonal vaccination programs and a smoke-free environment

Stakeholder engagement and communications

Last April, the New York Yankees became the first major North American sports team to sign on to the UN Sports for Climate Action Framework, the aim of which is to bring greenhouse emissions in line with the Paris Climate Change Agreement and inspire others to take climate action. To reach the agreement’s goals, the Stadium’s interior is controlled by automation technologies designed to identify and eliminate wasted or inefficient energy use. Moreover, the 31,000-square-foot Great Hall—the largest open-air public entry at any sports venue in the world—doesn’t require air conditioning thanks to its massive open-air archways that allow for natural cooling and ventilation.