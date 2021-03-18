Yardi, Altus Group Announce Product Partnership

Image by 4823970 via Pixabay.com

Yardi Systems Inc. has announced a collaboration with Altus Group Ltd. to launch ARGUS Connector for Yardi Voyager. The product will allow a seamless flow of data between Altus Group’s cloud-enabled ARGUS Enterprise and Yardi Voyager, enabling clients to move information between the two solutions.

ARGUS Connector for Yardi Voyager will ensure processes will be streamlined, data quality and transparency will be improved, while also reducing time to actionable insights. The new product will bypass the need for up-front API integration development work, accelerate fully integrated connectivity between platforms and automate the flow of basic lease and property information from Yardi Voyager to cloud-enabled AE. This will help eliminate the need for manual data entry and custom processes, which will decrease data errors and increase the speed of data updates.

According to Jim Hannon, president of Altus Analytics at Altus Group, the integration will provide clients with an enhanced view across their portfolios, from leasing activities to scenario planning and forecasting, while enabling clients to gain greater insights from their data. Hans Pedersen, senior director at Yardi, added that the goal of the product was to provide seamless, bi-directional flow of valuation data between the two platforms.

Yardi Systems Inc., through its product CommercialEdge, partnered with TenantBase last year to provide a new way for landlords to connect with companies actively looking for space. The collaboration allowed owners and leasing agents to structure flexible deals and execute on transactions faster by offering a more clear view of tenant demand in the market.