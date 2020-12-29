Yardi Relaunches Commercial Listing Service CommercialSearch.com

Image by Christin Hume Via Unsplash

Yardi continues to expand its suite of property listing and management services with the relaunch of CommercialSearch.com, an intuitive commercial property listing platform. The relaunch follows a complete redesign of the site to provide tenants with a more streamlined approach to commercial listings and contacting brokers.

CommercialSearch offers tenants more than 180,000 listings that are updated daily and span all major U.S. markets. Listings include office, retail, multifamily and industrial properties, and can be viewed and posted free of charge. The site aims to assist companies that already have a foothold in their respective markets and are looking to move offices or expand into new locations, while also providing excellent service to any firm involved with commercial real estate.

CommercialSearch is the newest addition to Yardi’s all-in-one commercial website, CommercialEdge, which provides real estate professionals with benefits such as extensive data on more than 7 million commercial properties of all types at a national level.

A CommercialEdge membership also offers members ample portfolio management opportunities, with the ability to market and syndicate commercial listings within the Yardi network which includes CommercialSearch, CommercialCafe, Point2, and PropertyShark.

“The response by brokers, owners and investors to CommercialEdge has been incredible,” said Arjun Rao, senior director in Yardi’s commercial division. “With CommercialSearch.com, we continue to provide more high-return avenues for Edge users to market their listings and drive business.”

Yardi has been developing and supporting leading investment and property management software since 1984. Headquartered in Santa Barbara, Calif., the company provides international clients with market-leading solutions for all types and sizes of real estate companies.