Zydeco Adds Creative Office Space to Austin MetCenter

Zydeco Development has wrapped up construction on two creative office buildings at MetCenter, a 550-acre mixed-use business park in Austin, Texas. Prosperity Bank provided a five-year, $27.1 million construction loan to the developer, according to Travis County records. Buildings A and B came online earlier this year and comprise 72,000 and 68,000 square feet, respectively.

Located at 8000 Metropolis Drive on 14.1 acres, the new additions are part of the second phase of the Class A complex, which broke ground last year and is slated to encompass a total of 410,000 square feet once fully completed. Buildings A and B feature amenities such as ping pong tables, outdoor covered seating with food trucks and interactive landscapes.

JLL’s Managing Director Rachel Coulter and Senior Vice President Brent Powdrill are in charge of leasing efforts, while Zydeco owns and manages the asset. MetCenter’s current tenant roster includes Arrive Logistics, Power Home Remodeling Group, Ascension and Kapsch.

MetCenter provides access to major thoroughfares including Highway 71, State Highway 130 and Highway 183’s new 12-lane expansion. Downtown Austin is less than 5 miles from the property via Riverside Drive, while Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is just across the street. Furthermore, several dining and hospitality options are available within a 2-mile radius.